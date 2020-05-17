Anne M. CarlsonAnne Carlson passed away at Saint Vincent's Hospital on May 13, 2020 at the age of 94.Anne was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 11,1926. She was employed at Textron Lycoming as a secretary and was active in the Textron Lycoming Management Club, serving as president for a time.She was predeceased by her husband Carl Bertil Carlson, her son James Robert Carlson and daughter Cathleen Anne Carlson. She is survived by her son Richard Robert Carlson of Fairfield.Due to the corona virus, arrangements will be made at a later date.