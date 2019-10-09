|
|
Anne Maria Donovan
Anne Maria Donovan, 70 of Bridgeport passed away Oct. 7th in Cambridge Manor after a long illness. She was born in Bridgeport a daughter of the late John J.and Virginia (Minni) Donovan. Anne Maria was a graduate of Central High School and was a longtime Insurance Agent for the Insurance Center of Southern CT retiring from the Hartford Insurance Co. She was an active parishioner of St. Andrews Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Anne Maria was member of the Insurance Women of Bridgeport.
She is survived by a sister, Maureen Donovan of Bridgeport and numerous cousins in CT and NY State. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Andrews Church Friday, Oct. 11th at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 10:30 prior to Mass.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2019