Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
(203) 426-2751
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Maria Donovan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Maria Donovan Obituary
Anne Maria Donovan
Anne Maria Donovan, 70 of Bridgeport passed away Oct. 7th in Cambridge Manor after a long illness. She was born in Bridgeport a daughter of the late John J.and Virginia (Minni) Donovan. Anne Maria was a graduate of Central High School and was a longtime Insurance Agent for the Insurance Center of Southern CT retiring from the Hartford Insurance Co. She was an active parishioner of St. Andrews Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Anne Maria was member of the Insurance Women of Bridgeport.
She is survived by a sister, Maureen Donovan of Bridgeport and numerous cousins in CT and NY State. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Andrews Church Friday, Oct. 11th at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 10:30 prior to Mass.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honan Funeral Home
Download Now