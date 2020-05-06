Anne Milewski
Anne Milewski, 100, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Milton Milewski, passed away peacefully at Milford Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on May 4, 2020. Born on April 7, 1920 in Bridgeport to the late Joseph and Pauline Pavlosky, Anne was a 1937 graduate of Warren Harding High School.
Anne married Milton, her beloved husband of 62 years in 1941. They settled in Stratford where they raised their four children. Anne was an excellent home-maker; her home was always beautifully maintained along with her flower gardens. For many years, she and Milton hosted all the festive holiday gatherings for their family. It was during these times that her cooking and decorating talents were highlighted. Anne was also a bird and animal lover and for several years she raised miniature poodles.
Anne was a member of Mill River Country Club for 46 years. There, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing bridge and pinochle with "the girls". She was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees and UCONN Women's Basketball, but the activity she enjoyed the most was casino gambling. She made weekly bus trips to the casino until she was 90 – always managing to come home with "some of my money".
In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was predeceased by her sisters, Pauline and Helen Pavlosky, Frances Monsam (Peter), and Bertha Iacurci (Victor); sister-in-law, Regina Adams (John); brother-in-law, Leroy Milewski; and son-in-law, James Sobanski.
Survivors include her daughters, Virginia Sobanski and Paula Grivalsky; sons, Richard Milewski (Kathleen) and Milton Milewski; grandchildren, Jenifer Basroon (Andy), Dana Harre (Jim), Rick Milewski (Adrienne), Kati Piselli (Donato), Christian Grivalsky (Jill), Jaime Aldrich (Ryan), and Jessica Grivalsky; great-grandchildren, Jason and Jessica Basroon, Brennan, Mollie, and Kellie Harre, Jackson and Griffin Milewski, Nicholas, Lucas, and Tessa Piselli, Claire and Paige Grivalsky, and Evan and Olivia Aldrich; and many nieces and nephews.
Special recognition must be given to the staff at Milford Healthcare for the loving care and compassion shown to our mother. The family would especially like to thank nurses, Michelle Olsen and Laurie Mullinex, aides, Claudette and Debbie, and the dedicated staff in the Covid-19 unit.
Burial will be private. Services will be held at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter, 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518 or at http://alz.org/ct. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Anne Milewski, 100, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Milton Milewski, passed away peacefully at Milford Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on May 4, 2020. Born on April 7, 1920 in Bridgeport to the late Joseph and Pauline Pavlosky, Anne was a 1937 graduate of Warren Harding High School.
Anne married Milton, her beloved husband of 62 years in 1941. They settled in Stratford where they raised their four children. Anne was an excellent home-maker; her home was always beautifully maintained along with her flower gardens. For many years, she and Milton hosted all the festive holiday gatherings for their family. It was during these times that her cooking and decorating talents were highlighted. Anne was also a bird and animal lover and for several years she raised miniature poodles.
Anne was a member of Mill River Country Club for 46 years. There, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing bridge and pinochle with "the girls". She was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees and UCONN Women's Basketball, but the activity she enjoyed the most was casino gambling. She made weekly bus trips to the casino until she was 90 – always managing to come home with "some of my money".
In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was predeceased by her sisters, Pauline and Helen Pavlosky, Frances Monsam (Peter), and Bertha Iacurci (Victor); sister-in-law, Regina Adams (John); brother-in-law, Leroy Milewski; and son-in-law, James Sobanski.
Survivors include her daughters, Virginia Sobanski and Paula Grivalsky; sons, Richard Milewski (Kathleen) and Milton Milewski; grandchildren, Jenifer Basroon (Andy), Dana Harre (Jim), Rick Milewski (Adrienne), Kati Piselli (Donato), Christian Grivalsky (Jill), Jaime Aldrich (Ryan), and Jessica Grivalsky; great-grandchildren, Jason and Jessica Basroon, Brennan, Mollie, and Kellie Harre, Jackson and Griffin Milewski, Nicholas, Lucas, and Tessa Piselli, Claire and Paige Grivalsky, and Evan and Olivia Aldrich; and many nieces and nephews.
Special recognition must be given to the staff at Milford Healthcare for the loving care and compassion shown to our mother. The family would especially like to thank nurses, Michelle Olsen and Laurie Mullinex, aides, Claudette and Debbie, and the dedicated staff in the Covid-19 unit.
Burial will be private. Services will be held at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter, 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518 or at http://alz.org/ct. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.