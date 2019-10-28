|
Anne Pappas Phillips
Anne Pappas Phillips, age 76 of Bridgeport passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in her home. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey she was the daughter of the late Honorable James G. Pappas and Josephine Gregorio Pappas. Anne graced everyone across all generations and walks of life, with her unique zest for life and boundless energy. She was a longtime City Commissioner of the Bridgeport Planning and Zoning Commission and political activist who brought attention to Bridgeport's absentee ballot issues. She volunteered for many organizations including serving on the Board of the Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary. Anne received her JD from the University of Bridgeport in 1990 and her Bachelor's in Political Science from Manhattanville College. She is survived by her children, sons; Buddy Ontra and his wife Susan of Bridgeport, James Ontra and his wife, April Darrow of New York City, and daughter; AlexAnndra Ontra of New York City, brothers; Dr. Gregory Pappas and his wife, Dr. Patricia Joseph of Alpine, NJ, and James G. Pappas Jr. and his wife, Hope Player of Fort Lee, NJ, grandchildren; Joseph Ontra, Patrick and Lena Brown, Kyle and Dylan Ontra, and her nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 10:00a.m., in the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Friends may call on Friday, November 1 between 4:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. Donations in her memory can be made to CCAR (https://ccar.us/donations/ccar/) or the Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary (https://secure3.convio.net/bphosp/site/Donation2?df_id=1480&mfc_pref=T&1480.donation=form1). To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2019