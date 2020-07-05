Anne Molloy Raynor
Anne (Annie) Molloy Raynor, age 75, formerly of Bridgeport and Stratford, CT passed away Monday, June 29, after a courageous battle with cancer. Anne was born February 5, 1945 in Bridgeport. She was a respected educator, teaching for many years in Stratford and Bridgeport Public Schools. Predeceased by her husband Don Mulhearn in 1980, the couple had a daughter, Nora, that same year. Anne remarried Edward James Raynor III on February 9, 1991. They were happily married for 29 years. Anne was an avid reader and attended book club with a special group of friends. She loved shopping in Milford and had been known to visit a casino on occasion. She loved spending time with family and friends… but most of all loved being Nanny to her grandchildren. Annie shared her faith with others by passing out St Jude cards to everyone she met and by keeping baby Jesus safe at Christmas time.
Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Honora Molloy, Anne, the second youngest of six siblings, is survived by: Kay Dolyak, Mary Molloy, Dr. Edward Molloy and sister-in-law Bonnie, Eleanore Chaloux and brother-in-law Robert and Jerry Molloy. Anne is also survived by her daughter Nora Mulhearn Baumgart, son-in-law Simon, grandchildren Liam, Grace and Colin; step-daughter Sarah Widlitz, son-in-law Eric, grandchildren Sydney and Addison, step-daughter Heather Busse, son-in-law Lawrence, grandchildren Lawrence Jr. and Nicholas and step-daughter Audra Carney (Mulhearn); Special lifelong friends Tere and Bill Newbauer; Brother-in-law Gerald T. Raynor. Anne is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, and cousins both in Connecticut and in Ireland. The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Yale/New Haven Hospital, Vitas Hospice and Acuity Homecare. A private funeral mass to celebrate Anne's life will be held at St. James Church in Stratford. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Yale Children's Diabetes Program, 1 Long Wharf Drive, Suite 503, New Haven, CT 06511. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com