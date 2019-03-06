Anne Riemer

Anne Riemer, age 62, of Seymour, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Griffin Hospital in Derby, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bridgeport on September 18, 1956, beloved daughter of the late Albert and Ruth (Clancey) Riemer. Anne loved to play bingo and bake. She enjoyed needlepoint, crossword puzzles and word searches. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and many friends. Anne will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.

Her loving family includes her two brothers Edward Riemer and his wife Kim of Seymour and Thomas Riemer and his wife Michele of Tulare, CA, her two sisters Patricia Barrett and her husband Stephen of Seymour and Kathryn Molnar and her husband Thomas of Shelton, several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Friends and relatives may call at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (Rt. 67, across from Klarides Village), Seymour on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. All other services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial gifts in Anne's memory may be made to the Brain Injury Alliance of Connecticut through the funeral home.

Memorial gifts in Anne's memory may be made to the Brain Injury Alliance of Connecticut through the funeral home.