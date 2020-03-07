|
|
Anne Stoddard Patterson
Anne Stoddard Patterson, loving wife, mother, and Bridgeport lawyer died March 6, 2020 after a warrior-like struggle with COPD.
Anne was born in Bridgeport, CT in June of 1932, the daughter of Johnson and Constance Brandon Stoddard, granddaughter of Sanford and Hannah Johnson Stoddard, all of this area. Her younger siblings are the Rev. Cecily Stoddard Stranahan and the late Brandon Stoddard.
After graduation from Vassar College in 1953, Anne married Robert C. Finnie in 1958. They had two children: Stoddard Finnie and a daughter, Jameson Finnie. Jameson Finnie died in 1984. Mrs. Patterson has one granddaughter, Gaelen Isabella Finnie.
The marriage was terminated by divorce.
Throughout her adult life, Mrs. Patterson was an active volunteer in the Bridgeport area. From its inception and for a number of years, she chaired the Southport and Westport Antique Show. She was also elected President of the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County.
Anne loved her garden: plants and flowers. An active member and past board member of the Garden Club of Fairfield, she was recently honored by the Club as an outstanding, longtime contributor.
Another favorite in her life was the English Literary Club, which her mother, grandmother and her great-grandmother - one of the Club's creators - had also enjoyed. She loved researching authors, reading their various writings and putting the data together in a cogent and interesting fashion for presentation.
A graduate of University of Bridgeport Law School, now known as University of Quinnipiac Law School, following three generations of her family, Mrs. Patterson practiced law in Bridgeport for twenty-five years.
During that time, Mrs. Patterson served as an officer of the Board of The United Way of Eastern Fairfield County, and of the United Way of Connecticut. She also served as President of the Board of the Housatonic Community College Foundation.
In later years, she chaired the Board of Southport Woods Condominium Association.
In 2003, Anne married the late, (2019) V. Gibney Patterson, also of Fairfield, CT.
The family will celebrate Anne's life with a private family gathering at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport.
The family thanks the caretakers, Rossana Kozer, Zita Balough and Eloisa Correa for their devoted and dedicated care of Anne during her illness. Their care enhanced her life beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers, Anne and her family thank you for sending contributions to The Pequot Library in Southport, CT. For information or to offer condolences to the family, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020