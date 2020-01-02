|
Annemarie Collins Polke
Annemarie Collins Polke, age 60, of Trumbull, wife of Frank M. Polke Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on February 3, 1959, daughter of the late John and Susan Harkins Collins, Anne was raised in Fairfield and was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School, "Class of 1977". She later went on to be an executive secretary for the Warners/Warnaco Company of Bridgeport where she worked until 1986 when she left to start her family and raise her children. Anne was always there to help all of her family throughout the years, while helping her husband and his family run the Frank Polke & Son Funeral Home or being the primary caregiver not only to her mother Susan, but to Frank & Goldie Polke as well. In earlier years, Anne was an avid bowler, she enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and her favorite shows, Judge Judy, Law and Order and any and all cooking shows. Anne loved to travel, especially the times that she spent with friends while vacationing in St. Maarten. She had many years of fun cruising about Long Island Sound to various destinations as first mate aboard the "Dreamer" and the camaraderie shared with the people that she knew from her home port at the Miamogue Yacht Club and those that she met from other ports of call. Anne loved her pet dogs over the years, the late Pepper and Nibbie and now her devoted grand-dog "Simba the Spoiled". More than anything, her children, Frank Jr. and Stephanie were her whole world. In addition to Frank, her husband of 38 years, she is survived by her precious children, Frank M. Polke Jr. and Stephanie Marie Polke, all of Trumbull, her brothers John Collins of Hartford, Kevin Collins and his wife Mary of North Stonington and Dennis-Caldwell Collins and his wife Chris of California, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with a prayer service at 2 p.m. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020