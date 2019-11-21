Home

Congregation B'Nai Israel
2710 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation B'nai Israel,
2710 Park Avenue
Bridgeport, CT
Visitation
Following Services
157 Crest Terrace
Fairfield, CT
Annette S. Green, age 95 of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Green was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rebecca Shapiro. Annette is survived by her beloved husband Julius, her devoted children, Daniel Green and his wife Terri of Fairfield, Joanne Green and her husband Craig Zimring of Atlanta, GA; adored grandchildren, Anne Green and her husband Leonard Braman of Fairfield and Zachary Green and his wife Michelle of Saratoga Springs, NY; great-grandchildren Gwendolyn, Spencer and Quincy. A Memorial Service will be held at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday, November 24th at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at 157 Crest Terrace in Fairfield, immediately following the service. Contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT, www.cbibpt.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 22, 2019
