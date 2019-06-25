Annette Hurliman

Annette Hurliman, age 86, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Joel W. Hurliman, Sr. Annette was born in Bridgeport on July 27, 1932 daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Maher) Voccola and was a lifelong Shelton resident. She graduated Shelton High School in 1950. Annette was a School Bus Driver for the Shelton School System for many years until her retirement. Annette was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She is the beloved mother of Joel W. Hurliman, Jr., Jennifer Mellas and her husband James and Joan Hurliman, sister of, William Scheibel and Anna Wirth. Annette is the loving grandmother of Jessica Hurliman and Brian Donofrio and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to her memorial service on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 25 Church Street, Shelton. Her family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16, 295 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton, CT 06484, or to the Knights of St. Patrick, 1533 State St., New Haven, CT 06511, or to Second Company, Governor's Footguard Association, Inc., P.O. Box 9670, New Haven, CT 06536. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary