Annie J. Lynch
Annie J. Lynch, age 89, the loving wife of 61 years to John V. Lynch, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 19, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Killeen, County Longford, Ireland to the late Martin and Teresa O'Gara, she was a resident of Fairfield for over 50 years.
Annie immigrated to the U.S. when she was eighteen. Soon after, she met her beloved husband at the local Irish dance and they were together ever since. She was an active member of the Fairfield Senior Center and part of the Quilter's Group. She enjoyed needlepoint and baking favorite dishes for family visits. She also loved to take cruises and travel to Ireland and throughout Europe. Annie was a devout Catholic who always prayed the rosary.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children, Anne Lynch of Needham, MA, John Lynch and his wife, Laura of Penn Valley, PA, Peter Lynch and his wife, Tina of Fairfield and Eileen Wallwork and her husband, Rick of Byfield, MA. She will also be missed by her sister, Teresa Imelda O'Gara of Hudson, FL; and her cherished grandchildren, Alyse, Katie, Jack, Julia, P.J., Owen, Erin, Mackie and Casey. She was predeceased by her two brothers, John and Peter and her two sisters, Marie and Patricia.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield.
Donations may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438 (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 21, 2020