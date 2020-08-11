Annie M. Filippone
Annie M. Filippone, age 73, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Cambridge Manor, Fairfield. Born in the Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Peter J. Filippone Sr. and the late Helen Klein. Annie assisted her parents, Pete and Irene and brother Peter at the family fish store and deli. She will be fondly remembered as a kind and loving person by all who knew and her. Survivors include her mom, Irene Filippone and brother, Peter Filippone Jr., both of Bridgeport and many cousins. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff and caregivers at Cambridge Manor for the dedicated care they provided Annie. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. meeting directly in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Chapel Mausoleum, 2675 North Avenue, Bridgeport. (Follow Sign #1) Face masks are required. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605 or the charity of one's choice
