Annmarie Marsilio

Annmarie Scippa Marsilio, age 79, of Oxford, the beloved wife of 60 years of late Joseph Marsilio, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bridgeport on October 10, 1940, loving daughter of the late Anthony and Louise Mucherino Scippa. Annmarie was a devout communicant of the Church of the Good Shepherd of Seymour serving as a Eucharistic Minister and as a member of Our Lady Society for many years. She was a member of the Red Hatters, enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables from her garden and fruits from her many fruit trees and bushes, and baking wedding cakes and mouth-watering deserts and pies, earning the nickname "Annmarie Crocker." Annmarie loved to fly and shared many memories with her husband flying every chance they got, out for Sunday breakfast, picking up lobsters to bring home on summer weekends or just airport hopping to meet up with their flying friends. She was a very early and active member of the Greater New Haven Celiac Group, helping to organize many dinners and sharing recipes with people over the years as she was known as one "helluva" Italian cook. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Annmarie will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
Her loving family includes her three loving daughters Pamela Federowicz (Jesse) of Oxford, Joann Cramer (Kerry) of Fort Myers, FL and Lisa Tyler of Fort Lauderdale, FL, her cherished grandchildren Michael and Brianna Federowicz, Christopher and Joseph Graef and Alissa Graef-Bankowski (John) and her cherished great-granddaughter Julia.
Friends and relatives may call on the family Thursday morning, September 24, at Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (Rt. 67, across from Klarides Village), 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A Funeral Service in Celebration of Annmarie's life will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Road, Seymour, to celebrate both Annmarie, and also for Joseph Marsilio who passed on March 19, 2020. Interment will be at the family plot in Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour. Due to the COVID-19 virus, guest will be asked to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Annmarie's memory many be made to the Alzheimer's Association
through the funeral home.
