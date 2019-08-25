|
|
Ansel Gladstein
Ansel Gladstein, 89, of Henderson, NV passed away peacefully on August 22nd, 2019. He was born in Hartford CT on May 30, 1930 and was the son of the late Frank Phillip and Zelda Gladstein. Ansel was the beloved husband of Ruth Klavir Gladstein, and this year they were sharing their 65th year of marriage. Together they had three children, Linda Rosenzweig (Jake) of Boynton Beach, FL, Beth Gladstein (predeceased) of Encinitas, CA, and Sam Gladstein (Galit) of Las Vegas, NV. He had seven grandchildren, including Emily Rosenzweig, Debra Rosenzweig, Noam Zekzer, Tomer Zekzer, Guy Gladstein, Daniel Gladstein and Benjamin Gladstein. He is survived by his brother, Arnold Gladstein (Alyce) of Plymouth, MA, and was predeceased by his sister, Estelle Ravage (Al) of Bridgeport, CT. Ansel was a longtime resident of Fairfield, CT, where he raised his family and enjoyed many years as a successful land developer building hundreds of homes. His name proudly hangs in the town hall as a member of the building committee for the then new structure. He was actively involved in the Jewish Community as twice past president of Congregation Beth El, chairman of, and donor to, UJA and board member of the Jewish Theological Seminary in NY and Camp Ramah in Palmer, MA. Ansel served in The United States Air Force from 1951-1953 during the Korean War and will be placed to rest in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV with Honor Guard. Ansel was a gentle and compassionate man and gave to others with all his heart. He touched the lives of so many people and will be missed by all. In his honor, the family would appreciate donations to be made to The Nathan Adelson Hospice of Las Vegas, NV at https://www.nah.org/get-involved/make-a-donation/online-donations.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 26, 2019