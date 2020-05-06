Antal Petrovics

Antal Petrovics, age 89 of Stratford, passed away on April 21, 2020. Antal was predeceased by his wife Ida (McCreary) Petrovics and his mother, Anna Petrovics. Antal was born on May 30, 1930 in Hungary. He came to the United States in 1952 and became a United States Citizen in 1964. He worked proudly for many years as a quality inspector at Avco\Textron Lycoming. He enjoyed traveling with Ida, playing Trouble with his grandchildren and meeting with friends at the Veterans club. The family would like to thank his caregivers, especially Jennifer, for their kindness and compassion. Funeral services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store