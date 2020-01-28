|
|
Anthony M. Baldino, Sr.
Anthony Michael Baldino, Sr. age 79, beloved husband of Joan Minotti Baldino, died on January 3, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on February 3, 1940, and was a longtime resident of Newtown, CT before relocating to Florida to enjoy retirement.
Anthony graduated from Central High School (CT) in 1958. He worked for the Singer Co. (CT) for a short time before being employed by the Southern Connecticut Gas Co. from which he retired after more than 30 years of service. Anthony was a member of the United States Army Reserves in the 1960s and was called to active duty when the Berlin Wall was erected.
An intelligent man with a sharp wit, Anthony could often be found working on home improvement projects or repairing his cars. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, an occasional political debate and cruising to many ports of call with his devoted wife. He was a New York Yankees fan and faithfully supported the New York Jets. He enjoyed his retirement years, residing at the Plantation in Leesburg, FL where he made many friends, became a Pickle Ball enthusiast, took yoga classes and participated in many activities and clubs.
In addition to his beloved wife of 58 years, he is survived by his son Anthony M. Baldino, Jr. and his wife Pamela; his granddaughters, Nicole and Jessica and his grandson, James V. Baldino, Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Bernadette M. Baldino (CT); his in-laws Olga Fitzpatrick (CT) and Michael and Mary Ellen Wallick (SC) as well as several nieces and nephews and six cousins. Anthony was predeceased by his parents Michael, Effie and Angela Baldino; his infant daughter, Doreen E. Baldino; his son, James V. Baldino, Sr. and his infant grandson, James' son, Anthony Michael Baldino III.
A mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Paul RC Church, Leesburg, FL. Interment took place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020