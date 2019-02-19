|
MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of ANTHONY C. BALLARO JR. Jan. 3, 1982 - Feb. 19, 2016 Hi Bunk. Well, it's been three years since you left us, and it's still tough on us not to see you at home. I miss hearing the "heydads" because you dropped something. I would gladly come help you 10,000 more times if I could. I'm sure you're with Gram and Pop watching over us. We will be together again someday. Thank you for being a great son. Miss you greatly. I Love You, Daddy.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2019