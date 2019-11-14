|
|
Anthony P. Bredice
Retired Stratford Police Lieutenant Anthony P. Bredice, age 94, of Stratford, husband of the late Virginia (Kelly) Bredice, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in the West Haven Veterans Hospital. Mr. Bredice was born June 5, 1925 in Bridgeport, son of the late Frederick and Josephine (Ricci) Bredice and had been a lifelong Stratford resident. He was a United States Marine Veteran having served both in World War II and the Korean War. He was retired from the Stratford Police department. Tony was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was one of the founders of the Stratford Volunteer EMS and the Stratford Scuba Rescue Team who was extremely proud of his military service and law enforcement career. Survivors include his son, Anthony M. Bredice; granddaughter, Allessandra Bredice; two sisters, Mae Bercian and Freda Quintiliano and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Anthony J. Bredice; son, Frederick Bredice and siblings, Robert Bredice, Marie Constantino and Dae Delvecchio. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Saint James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford, CT. Interment with military honors will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with his family Monday morning before Mass from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, CT. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 15, 2019