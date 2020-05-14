Anthony C. Grosso
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony C. Grosso
Anthony C. (Tony) Grosso, age 96, of West Haven, passed away on May 14, 2020 in Fox Hill Center, Vernon. Anthony was born in Bridgeport on July 17, 1923 to the late Gaetano and Rose (D'Andrea) Grosso and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a retired self-employed real estate agent. Survivors include his children, Carol A. Grosso of South Windsor, and Richard Grosso of Woodbury, grandchildren, Jill Grosso-Santos (Paulo), Daniel Grosso (Gabriella), two great-grandchildren (Gianna and Olivia) and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Anthony was predeceased by his brothers, Alexander, Salvatore, Louis, Michael and Phillip Grosso and sister, Phyllis Argonese. Tony enjoyed ballroom dancing where he met many good friends, especially Daniel and Frances Rea of West Haven. Due to the current health situation, Anthony's family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved