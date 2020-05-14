Anthony C. Grosso
Anthony C. (Tony) Grosso, age 96, of West Haven, passed away on May 14, 2020 in Fox Hill Center, Vernon. Anthony was born in Bridgeport on July 17, 1923 to the late Gaetano and Rose (D'Andrea) Grosso and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a retired self-employed real estate agent. Survivors include his children, Carol A. Grosso of South Windsor, and Richard Grosso of Woodbury, grandchildren, Jill Grosso-Santos (Paulo), Daniel Grosso (Gabriella), two great-grandchildren (Gianna and Olivia) and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Anthony was predeceased by his brothers, Alexander, Salvatore, Louis, Michael and Phillip Grosso and sister, Phyllis Argonese. Tony enjoyed ballroom dancing where he met many good friends, especially Daniel and Frances Rea of West Haven. Due to the current health situation, Anthony's family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.