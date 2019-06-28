Anthony J. Casubolo

Anthony J. Casubolo, 96, of Wilton, formerly of Easton, died on June 27, 2019 at Wilton Meadows. Born in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Gabriel and Beatrice (Pecunia) Casubolo, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Jennie (Renzulli) Casubolo and son, Anthony Casubolo, Jr.

An Army veteran of World War II, he was the owner of Ideal Automotive Service, and a resident of Norwalk and Easton for over 60 years, before retiring to Wilton. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus-Alhambra, a volunteer with the Easton Senior Center, an avid Mets fan and he loved woodworking and fixing lawn equipment.

He is survived by two sons: Gabriel (Theresa) Casubolo of Milford and Joseph (Alexandra) Casubolo of Norwalk, and seven loving grandchildren: Jennie (Kevin) Czerniaski, Anthony (Alexandra) Casubolo, Dayna, Lisa, Jimi, Kristina and Julia Casubolo, and 2 great-grandchildren, Vince and Kasey, as well as a sister Jenny Elmo.

His family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Wednesday, July 3, from 10:30-12, with a prayer service to be held at noon. Burial will be held privately with military honors at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to a veteran's group in his honor. Visit his memorial page at: Magnerfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 29, 2019