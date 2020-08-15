Anthony Ciocca
Anthony Ciocca, age 91, beloved husband of Loretta Giannettino Ciocca, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Cambridge Manor in Fairfield. Born in Ripi, Italy, Province of Frosinone on October 15, 1928, he was a son of the late Domenico and Palma Fratarcangeli Ciocca and was a longtime resident of Monroe. Mr. Ciocca was a crane operator at Carpenter Technology with over 34 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed making wine and spending time in his garden but his greatest joy was the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his beloved wife Loretta of 68 years, survivors include two loving children, Laura Maracchioni and her husband Sergio and Domenick Ciocca and his wife Linda, a sister, Pietrina Marini, a sister-in-law, Jeannine Ciocca, five grandchildren, Matthew, Debra and her husband John, Domenick and his wife Gina, Stephen and his wife Jacqueline and Jenna and six cherished great-grandchildren, Giuliana, Sofia, Andrew, Luke, John and Peter as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Francesca Spaziani and a brother, Americo Ciocca.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.