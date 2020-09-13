Anthony Ciofani

Anthony J. Ciofani
Anthony Joseph Ciofani, age 82, beloved husband of Arline Staffey Ciofani of Bridgeport, died peacefully on September 12th at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport on March 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Anthony J. and Yolanda Impertore Ciofani. Mr. Ciofani was a lifelong Bridgeport resident and Veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a career police officer for the Bridgeport Police Department, serving 20 years of duty, until the time of his retirement in 1988. After his retirement from the police force, Mr. Ciofani remained working in a variety of jobs until his final retirement in 1998. Mr. Ciofani was an avid NY Yankees fan, enjoyed sketching and painting, occasional trips to the casinos, and was a devoted member of St. Andrew Church. Most of all, Mr. Ciofani's greatest joy was being surrounded by the family he adored. In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by his devoted children, Lisa Jones of Ansonia, Anthony J. (Elaine) Ciofani of PA and Robert J. Ciofani of Bridgeport; cherished grandchildren, Edward and Michael Jones of Ansonia, Shannon Mumblo of MA, Alexander Ciofani of NJ and Alyssa Ciofani of CA. A Mass of Christian Burial, Meeting Directly At Church, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport. Interment will directly follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Family and friends are invited to attend a walk through visitation at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic will be exercised. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
or to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, www.aspca.org
. Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com
.