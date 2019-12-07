|
Anthony G. DelMastro
Anthony G. DelMastro, age 81, of Shelton entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Bishop Wicke. Devoted husband of Rose (Pinto) DelMastro, beloved father of Frank DelMastro and Rose "Rori" Gura. Friends may call on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, friends are invited to go directly to St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Ave., Shelton for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for the family to use towards a . To read full obituary and leave condolences, visit www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 8, 2019