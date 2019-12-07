Connecticut Post Obituaries
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
424 Coram Ave
Shelton, CT
View Map
Anthony DelMastro Obituary
Anthony G. DelMastro
Anthony G. DelMastro, age 81, of Shelton entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Bishop Wicke. Devoted husband of Rose (Pinto) DelMastro, beloved father of Frank DelMastro and Rose "Rori" Gura. Friends may call on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, friends are invited to go directly to St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Ave., Shelton for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for the family to use towards a . To read full obituary and leave condolences, visit www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 8, 2019
