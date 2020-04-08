|
|
Anthony Donald Lancia, Jr.
Anthony Donald Lancia, Jr., age 78, of Stratford, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport on July 6, 1941, he was a son of the late Anthony D. Sr., and Mary Cesero Lancia. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Tony was the former owner and operator of the Sunoco Gas and Service Station on Barnum Avenue in Stratford for many years. He was also the head of maintenance at Bullard Havens Technical School. Anthony had a love of cooking and especially enjoyed cooking when the family was together, creating memories that would last a lifetime. He was a loving and caring father and grandfather, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends and will be deeply missed by many. Survivors include his two loving daughters, Mary Lancia of Plantation, FL, and Lisa Rivera and her husband Ed of Stratford, four cherished grandchildren, Christian and Robert Sjogren and Eddie and Anthony Rivera, a sister, Cecile Lancia, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Lancia and a sister, Mary Ann Orechovesky.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, all funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020