Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Dota
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Dota


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Dota Obituary
Anthony P. Dota
Feb 8, 1938 - Nov 6, 2019
Anthony Philip Dota, Sr., age 81, of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Carol (Reilly) Dota, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Anthony was born February 8, 1938 in Bridgeport, son of the late Anthony and Marie (Pussuto) Dota and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a United States Army Veteran, rose to the rank of Sergeant and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Tony worked for Breault's Heating & Air Conditioning as a foreman, Moore Special Tool, Tetley Tea, USA and Lonestar Distribution. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing Santa Claus, hunting, gardening, wine making, woodworking and carpentry, especially building his son's house and building bat houses. He was known as the "Batman of Shelton" who was always ready to lend a helping hand. Survivors include his four children, Anthony P. Dota, Jr. (Dawn) of Bethany, Barbara A. Dota of Shelton, Kathleen M. Gius (Louis) of Shelton, and Michael J. Dota (Michelle) of Derby; grandchildren, Anthony Dota, Matthew Dota and his fiancé Gabriella Paiva, Michael Dota, Julia Dota, Benjamin Dota, Aiden Gius and Caitlin Gius; lifelong friends, Alice and Tom Grady, sister-in-law, Virginia Dota and many nieces and nephews. In addition, Anthony leaves behind 5 brothers-in-law and their wives who were supportive of him through his life, illness and passing: Joseph Reilly, Timothy (Rosemary) Reilly, John (Judith) Reilly, James (Janet) Reilly and Michael (Charlene) Reilly. He was predeceased by two siblings, Rose Marie Maltais and Nicholas Dota and sister-in-law Lorraine Reilly. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. by meeting directly in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, CT 06484. Interment with military honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, CT. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., New York, NY 10306, www.tunnel2towers.org. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -