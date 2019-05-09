Anthony J. D'Aiuto

Anthony J. D'Aiuto, age 72, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2019, in his home. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine Traunecker D'Aiuto. Mr. D'Aiuto was born in Derby on April 29, 1947, son of the late Anthony J. and Mary Rapuano D'Aiuto. A resident of Ansonia for forty-two years, he was employed as a Package Driver for United Parcel Service for thirty-three years until his retirement in 2003. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Anthony enjoyed building model cars and loved to fish. He was a member of the Monroe Rod & Gun Club. In addition to his wife Lorraine, he leaves to cherish his memory, loving daughters, Anastacia D'Aiuto (Craig Bartimole) of Naugatuck and Victoria Lopez (Luis) of Branford, grandchildren, Liana, Avery and Emily Lopez and great-grandson, Christopher Bartimole. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive in Ansonia for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tony's name may be made to the at . The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary