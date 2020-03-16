|
|
Anthony J. Memoli
Anthony J. Memoli passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Anthony (Tony) was the son of Belinda (Rodia) and Francesco Memoli. Born on May 22, 1925 in Bridgeport, he attended Warren Harding High School and served in the Army Air Corps. He later graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree and worked for numerous Graphic Art Studios both in Fairfield County and New York City. Anthony was the Art/Creative Director for many years for the Housewares Division of General Electric Co., Bridgeport. Prior to retirement, he worked as a consulting Art Director for Nabisco Brands & RJ Reynolds-Nabisco where he created and produced the corporate trademark shown on their products worldwide. Tony loved to travel, was an avid sailor, an accomplished musician and a gifted fine artist, having exhibited and sold his paintings both in Connecticut and Florida. His series of 15 Biblical paintings are on permanent display in the Chapel at Sacred Heart University. He also volunteered at the VA Hospitals in CT and Florida for many years. Anthony was predeceased by his first wife Margaret Agria Memoli and is survived by his loving family: wife Janet Carroll Memoli and children, Julie Giacobbe (Joseph), David Carroll (Marita), Paul Carroll, daughter-in-law Lynn Walytok (Richard). Nine grandchildren, Tara Carroll, Edward Hrostek, John (Melissa), David, Robert, Anthony (Chanelle), Julia, Dane and Paige Carroll; great-granddaughters Mia, Cali, Gianna, Isabella, Lyla and many nieces and nephews. His brothers Angelo and Gene predeceased him.
There will be no calling hours and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 18, 2020