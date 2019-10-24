|
Anthony E. Malafronte
Anthony Edward Malafronte, age 92, a lifelong Shelton resident, peacefully entered into rest on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Masonicare of Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Rourke) for 70 years. He was born in Derby on March 13, 1927 the son of the late Antonio and Mary Malafronte. Anthony served our country in the US Navy Seabees during World War II. He co-owned Tony's Service Station in Derby with his brother for many years. After closing the station in his early 50's he went on to work in the blade department of Sikorsky Aircraft until his retirement at age 70. In his leisure time he enjoyed golfing, shopping and watching movies and sports on television, but most importantly he loved doing things for his family, making holidays extra special and carrying on family traditions. Anthony is survived by his loving children Anthony E. Malafronte, Jr. and his wife Linda, Nina Allen and her husband David, and Barbara Bamberg, his cherished grandchildren Anthony Malafronte III, Mitchell Malafronte, Michael Malafronte and Nina Jean Bamberg, his great-grandchildren Angel and Austin, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Ernest and Jerry Malafronte. Anthony's services will be private and have been entrusted to the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Online condolences can be left for his family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 25, 2019