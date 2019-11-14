|
Anthony Marsillo
Anthony Marsillo, age 92 of West Palm Beach, Florida beloved husband to Lucy DiFiglia Marsillo, passed away on November 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly at the Chapel of St. Pius X. Burial will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center. For travel directions, to order flowers or to sign his online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 15, 2019