Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
Anthony J. Mazur
Anthony J. Mazur, age 65, of Shelton entered into rest on February 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 38 years to Janet (Narowski) Mazur. He was the father of AJ and Carly Mazur, and the brother to Dorian, Andrea, Candace and Douglas. Friends are invited to greet his family on Saturday, February 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton. For the full obituary and to leave an online condolence please visit www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2019
