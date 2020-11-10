Anthony Phillip Melita
Jun 10, 1928 - Nov 7, 2020.
Anthony Phillip Melita, age 92, of Milford, previously of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Mary Theresa (Haggerty) Melita, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the West River Rehabilitation Center, Milford. Mr. Melita was born June 10, 1928 in Bridgeport, son of the late Joseph and Angelina (Paumi) Melita and had been a lifetime area resident. Tony was born and raised in the east end of Bridgeport, CT, and attended Harding High School. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II and served with the Battery C 457th Parachute Field Artillery Battalion and received the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal – Japan. He worked as maintenance personnel during his professional career at Avco and Mobile Chemical and continued to work into his mid eighties at various part-time jobs; crossing guard for the Stratford School system, florist delivery and senior transport driver to name a few. He was an avid bowler and softball player, rooted for the New York Jets and New York Mets sports teams and a member of the V.F.W. Post 9460 in Stratford. He is survived by children Susan Melita Ely, Deborah Conte (Ronald), Anthony Melita, John T. Melita (Susan), Theresa Grant, Robert Melita, and Mary Alice Melita; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Marcia Melita and Alice Zawadski and brother-in-law Thomas Koslowski. He was predeceased by: siblings and in-laws Thomas and Joan Melita, Katherine and Jack Demerjin, Josephine and Emery Toth, Angelina Koslowski, John Melita, Clyde and Shirley Haggerty, John Zawadski; grandson, Justin David Melita; step-son, Scott Souza and son-in-law, James Grant. Friends are invited to attend his interment with military honors on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. by meeting directly in Saint John's Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Ave., Stratford. Donations in his memory may be made to the V.F.W Post 9460, 100 Veterans Blvd., Stratford, CT or the Wounded Warrior Project
