Anthony Merola, age 94, of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Rose Ciarleglio Merola, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born on January 1, 1925, he was a son of the late Michael and Carmela Merola. Anthony lived most of his life in Bridgeport and worked for the R.B. Birge Co. before moving to Venice, FL. In Venice, he worked as a security guard for Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus and retired from St. Vincent's Medical Center security department after returning to Bridgeport. While at St. Vincent's, he received several commendations for outstanding work. A U.S. Army veteran of WWII, he served in Africa and Italy in the 5th Army, 85th Division 310 Med Battalion. He fought on the front lines and received the Bronze Star, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Metal, Victory Medal, Combat Badge and the Honorable Service Medal. He was a lifelong member of the He was also a parishioner at Holy Rosary Church where he belonged to the Men's Club. He was a student pilot at the former Monroe Airport. A former body builder, Tony tried out for Mr. Connecticut in his youth. Survivors include three loving children, Anthony Merola of Woodbridge, JoAnne Merola of Shelton and Mary Teto of Shelton, four grandchildren, Melissa Pucci, Wayne Teto, Justin Bernardino and Joy Vasconcellos, as well as great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Funeral services will take place at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford.