Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
the Christ the Redeemed Church
325 Oronoque Rd.
Milford, CT
Anthony Montanaro Obituary
Anthony "Tony Eyes"
Montanaro
Tony Montanaro, 75, passed away on Sunday August 18th. He was born and raised in Bridgeport's Hollow section. He was the son of Gus Montanaro Sr. and Josephine Pavia Montanaro. He is survived by his mother and brothers Carl, Gus and John and his son Anthony Jr. He was predeceased by his sister Judith Felix.
Tony is remembered as a fun loving guy who was always the life of the party. He was affectionately known to all that knew him as "Tony Eyes". He relocated to Camden, South Carolina about 10 years ago with his brother Carl.
There will be a mass in his honor on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Christ the Redeemed Church 325 Oronoque Rd. Milford CT. Family and friends are welcome to attend
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 23, 2019
