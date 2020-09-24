Anthony John Morlando
Anthony "Muzzy" John Morlando, 80, of Milford, beloved husband of Virginia (Kelly) Morlando, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020. Born on January 2, 1940 in New York, NY he was the son of the late Edward and Angelina "Lillian" (Dell'Olio) Morlando.
Muzzy was a graduate of Bullard Havens Technical High School was an electrician and worked for Perkin-Elmer for over 20 years. He was an avid sports fan and his favorite team was the NY Yankees.
In addition to his loving wife, Virginia, Muzzy is survived by his daughters, Tracey Trabka and Lauren (Joseph) Cornelio. He was loved and adored by his 4 grandsons, Luke (Lauren) Chambless, Jake (Katilyn) Chambless, and Dean and Anthony Cornelio. He was a wonderful role model, coach and mentor and taught his grandsons all he knew about life. Poppy will be missed greatly.
He also leaves his siblings, Angelina (Thomas) Connolly, Antoinette (Patrick) Scheer, Phyllis Morlando, Marie Malone, and Edward (Francine) Morlando; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Paula.
All services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.