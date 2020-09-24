1/
Anthony Morlando
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony John Morlando
Anthony "Muzzy" John Morlando, 80, of Milford, beloved husband of Virginia (Kelly) Morlando, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020. Born on January 2, 1940 in New York, NY he was the son of the late Edward and Angelina "Lillian" (Dell'Olio) Morlando.
Muzzy was a graduate of Bullard Havens Technical High School was an electrician and worked for Perkin-Elmer for over 20 years. He was an avid sports fan and his favorite team was the NY Yankees.
In addition to his loving wife, Virginia, Muzzy is survived by his daughters, Tracey Trabka and Lauren (Joseph) Cornelio. He was loved and adored by his 4 grandsons, Luke (Lauren) Chambless, Jake (Katilyn) Chambless, and Dean and Anthony Cornelio. He was a wonderful role model, coach and mentor and taught his grandsons all he knew about life. Poppy will be missed greatly.
He also leaves his siblings, Angelina (Thomas) Connolly, Antoinette (Patrick) Scheer, Phyllis Morlando, Marie Malone, and Edward (Francine) Morlando; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Paula.
All services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cody-White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved