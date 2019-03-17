Anthony "Tony" Pagella Jr.

Anthony "Tony" Pagella Jr., age 84, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport on August 16, 1934 he was a son of the late Antonio and Giustina Pagella. Tony was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport where he was known and loved for his selfless kindness and generosity.

Anthony is survived by and will be dearly missed by his son, Patrick Pagella and his wife Jaime, his grandchildren Abigail, Emily and Brayden of Macungie, PA and Bella Rasky of GA. His sisters Justine (Babe) Milazzo of Beacon Falls, Frances Rossi of Monroe and several loving nieces and nephews. Anthony was preceded in death by his sons Anthony Pagella III and Christopher Rasky, sisters Marie Yancey, Rose Aliberti, Antionette Hammond. Brothers Kaiton and Salvatore Pagella & most recently, his brother-in-law & beloved friend, Gaetano "Tommy" Aliberti.

All funeral services will be private and at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary