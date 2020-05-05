Anthony Pesano
1933 - 2020
Anthony J. Pesano
Feb 18, 1933 - Apr 30, 2020
Anthony J. Pesano, age 87, of Stratford, beloved husband of 57 years to the late Bertha (Roth) Pesano, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, Stratford. Mr. Pesano was born February 18, 1933 in Bridgeport, son of the late Robert and Nancy Pesano and had been a lifetime area resident. Tony was a United States Marine Veteran of the Korean War and retired from Hudson United Bank after 27 years of service. He was a former member of Connecticut Purchasing Association and a life member of the Germanic Schwaben Club. He was an avid duck pin bowler and enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He was predeceased by five brothers James, Joseph, Samuel, Luigi, Pete and one sister Angela. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, interment will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.





Published in Connecticut Post on May 5, 2020.
