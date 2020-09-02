1/1
Anthony Ramos
Anthony J. Ramos
Anthony J. Ramos, age 76, of Bridgeport, passed away on September 1, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Christine (Barry) Ramos.
Anthony was born in Bridgeport to the late Jack and Gilda (Mauro) Ramos. He graduated from Central High School before being drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. He had worked for Allied Signal for 20 years. Anthony had interests in many different hobbies. Anthony was very creative.
In addition to his wife, Christine, he is survived by his daughters, Nikki deAndrade and her husband, Manny of Shelton, and Erin DeLellis and her husband, Michael of Stratford; his grandchildren, Rhianna and Alexandra, and Blake and Cameron; his brother, Robert Ramos of Bridgeport; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Madeline Baril and Eugene Mauro.
Friends may call on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street. All other services will be private. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
