Anthony S. Barber (T Bone), age 52, of Bridgeport, died suddenly on Monday, June 8, 2020 in his residence. Mr Barber was born in Bridgeport the son of Dubravko and Mary (Fartley). He was a longtime employee for JJ Box Company in Bridgeport. He was predeceased by his mother Mary. He is survived by his father, Dubravko Barber, two brothers James and Max Barber all of Bridgeport. He is also survived by his family at JJ Box Company especially his boss James Garamella. Due to the social distancing all services will be private. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com



