Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Anthony S. Bien
Anthony S. Bien, age 84, of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Maryann Townsend Bien, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Anthony was born in Bridgeport, son of the late Antonio and Emily Bien and spent most of his life in Trumbull. He was a fifty-year employee with the Town of Trumbull Highway Department, served in the United States Army, and was an avid gardener. Survivors include his devoted children Steven A. Bien of Trumbull and Caroline Krysynski and husband Richard of Arizona, a granddaughter Jessica Lein and husband Rui Branco, a great-granddaughter Olivia Branco, a sister-in-law Andrea Townsend and her children Michael Young and Brittany Simpson. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1:00p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call Tuesday from 11:00a.m. until 1:00p.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019
