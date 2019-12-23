|
Anthony S. DeFeo
Anthony "Tony" S. DeFeo, age 97, a lifelong Southport resident and beloved son of the late Joseph and Amelia (Mele) DeFeo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was a World War II, U.S. Navy Veteran and an active member of the Disabled American Veterans in Fairfield. He was very proud of his military service. He joined the Navy at age 17 and fought in many battles in WWII. He was on the USS Columbia when it sank, and he rescued many fellow sailors.
Tony was employed at Jelliff Corporation and U.S. Aluminum prior to his retirement. He was a devoted Catholic who cherished his faith and was a lifelong, active parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church. He formerly served as a Collector for the church.
Tony loved to walk and fish at Southport Harbor and was passionate about gardens and flowers. He raised amazing tomatoes that were the envy of his family and neighbors. He also taught his niece Sharon to ride a bike, something for which she is eternally grateful for.
Tony is survived by his brother, Joseph DeFeo, Sr. of Stratford; his sister, Theresa "Terry" Honsaker of Lehigh Acres, FL; his nieces, Sharon Tice (Robert) of Lehigh Acres, FL and Dawn Snow (James) of Sycamore, GA; his nephews, David DeFeo (Laure) of Stratford, CT and Joseph DeFeo, Jr. (Holly) of Bethel, CT and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his baby brother Joseph, brother Emil and sister, Genevieve, his sister-in-law Elizabeth and brother-in-law Harry Honsaker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment with full Military Honors will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Friends may greet his family prior to the service from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield Center.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Carolton Convalescent Hospital for the wonderful care they provided Tony in his final weeks as well as his neighbors and friends who were a constant source of help to him.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Homes for the Brave, 655 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 24, 2019