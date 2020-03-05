Connecticut Post Obituaries
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
1950 Barnum Avenue
View Map
Anthony A. Silva, age 88, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Marion Chaber Silva, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 in his residence with his loving family by his side. Anthony was born in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Manuel and Adelina Govea Silva. He was a proud US Army Veteran, who served his country proudly as a corporal company clerk. Anthony was an all-around athlete, avid sports fan, especially the Giants and Yankees, who cherished his family and friends. Anthony is survived by one son, Robert Silva of Bridgeport, three daughters, Deborah Maida and husband Peter of Naugatuck, Joanne Hannan of Stratford and Laura Gullesh and husband John of Shelton, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several extended family members. In addition to his beloved wife, Marion, of 47 years, Anthony was also predeceased by longtime companion, Jane Tesla, three brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, where a Christian Mass of Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Albert Pinciaro. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery with full military honors. Friends may call at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's memory to Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford. To celebrate his life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020
