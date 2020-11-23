1/1
Anthony J. Sockolosky, age 86, of Stratford, the beloved widower of Barbara Hoydick Sockolosky, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Hazelton, Pennsylvania to the late Anthony M. and Verna (Tomko) Sockolosky, he had been a longtime Stratford resident. Anthony was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce and was a retired machinist for Remington Arms. Survivors include his devoted daughter, Marianne Marilla and her husband Mark of Milford and his son, Thomas Sockolosky and his wife Judy of Stratford, his beloved grandchildren, Bonnie, Keith and Thomas Sockolosky, cherished great-grandchildren, Lillyana Grace and Mason Anthony, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Anthony was predeceased by 3 sisters, Doris Sissick, Marie Sockolosky and Rita Jane Sprague. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 23, 2020.
