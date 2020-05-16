Anthony Victor DeLibero
Anthony Victor DeLibero, age 65, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport on September 22, 1954 he was the son of the late Anthony Cosmo and Lydia B. Santorelli DeLibero. Anthony was the owner and operator of Tony D's Sports Café in Fairfield for over 30 years. He truly enjoyed going to work every day; interacting, laughing and making friendships that would last a lifetime. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Tony was an avid Yankee fan. His bar and baseball were his whole life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his devoted sister, Ellen Therriault and her husband Thomas, loving nephew and niece, Thomas Anthony and Melinda Erin and great nephew, Sean Thomas, all of Trumbull. Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull were private. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.