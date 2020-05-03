Anthony F. Zerella

Anthony F. Zerella, age 98, the cherished husband of 42 years to Linda R. Zerella, entered into eternal rest on April 30, 2020, in his home with his loving family by his side.

Born in Bridgeport on March 20, 1922, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Zerella.

Mr. Zerella served in the United States Navy during WWII as a Boatswain's First Mate, First Class. Aboard the USS Craven during the Battle of Vella Gulf, he earned multiple medals including the Asiatic-Pacific with Seven Stars.

He was a labor foreman for E&F Construction for many years and a lifetime member of Local 665.

Fondly known as Sloppy, he enjoyed making meatballs and gravy, family dinners and car rides. Those who knew him were touched by his kindness, sense of humor and love of his family.

Survivors include his loving children, Anita Arone, Marie and Keith Menard, Joseph and Emma Zerella, Richard Vitale, Toni-Ann Peloquin, Vanessa and Jim Diaz, Dave and Melanie Benton, Jason Zerella, Angela and Patrick Burdo, 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, Goombah Kenny Zerella, the "Zerellatives" and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by Henrietta Vitale, Nick Peloquin Sr. and Virginia Zerella, brothers Nick and Philip, and sisters, Anna, Angie, Josephine and Ella.

A memorial mass will be held in the near future.











