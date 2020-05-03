Anthony Zerella
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony F. Zerella
Anthony F. Zerella, age 98, the cherished husband of 42 years to Linda R. Zerella, entered into eternal rest on April 30, 2020, in his home with his loving family by his side.
Born in Bridgeport on March 20, 1922, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Zerella.
Mr. Zerella served in the United States Navy during WWII as a Boatswain's First Mate, First Class. Aboard the USS Craven during the Battle of Vella Gulf, he earned multiple medals including the Asiatic-Pacific with Seven Stars.
He was a labor foreman for E&F Construction for many years and a lifetime member of Local 665.
Fondly known as Sloppy, he enjoyed making meatballs and gravy, family dinners and car rides. Those who knew him were touched by his kindness, sense of humor and love of his family.
Survivors include his loving children, Anita Arone, Marie and Keith Menard, Joseph and Emma Zerella, Richard Vitale, Toni-Ann Peloquin, Vanessa and Jim Diaz, Dave and Melanie Benton, Jason Zerella, Angela and Patrick Burdo, 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, Goombah Kenny Zerella, the "Zerellatives" and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by Henrietta Vitale, Nick Peloquin Sr. and Virginia Zerella, brothers Nick and Philip, and sisters, Anna, Angie, Josephine and Ella.
A memorial mass will be held in the near future.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved