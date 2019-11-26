|
Antoinetta Cortigiano
Woodstock – Antoinetta Cortigiano, 90, passed away peacefully in Danielson, CT on November 23, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1929 in Rossano, Italy to Renato and Giuseppina Donato. She was married in Italy in 1955 to Leonard J. Cortigiano, Jr., who passed away in 2003. The couple settled in Bridgeport, CT where they had two children, Laura and Leonard. The family moved to Trumbull, CT in 1958. Antoinetta was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her children, gardening, and hosting large family gatherings.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her five siblings, Leda, Teresa, Aldo, Massimo, and Domenico. She is survived by her children, Leonard Cortigiano (and his spouse, Keary Nichols) and Laura Cotnoir (and her spouse, Marc Cotnoir); her beloved granddaughter, Nicole Cotnoir; several nieces and nephews in the United States and several relatives in Italy.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. The family will host a Celebration of Antoinetta's Life for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to a . For memorial guestbook, visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2019