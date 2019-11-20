|
Antoinette M. Pavia Adams
Antoinette M. Pavia Adams, of Milford for over 80 years, beloved wife of the late Arthur N. Adams, Sr., passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bridgeport on August 1, 1918 to the late Carlo and Catherine Belardo Pavia. She was a parishioner of Saint Gabriel's church on Walnut Beach and after moving to Milford Point Rd., she became an active parishioner at Saint Ann Church in Devon. Over the years, she served as a sacristan, lector, catechist, eucharistic minister, member of the choir and of the Saint Ann Ladies Guild. Antoinette had a love for singing and dancing and for many years was a member of the Milford square dance club, traveling to conventions near and far. She also enjoyed her time as a member of the Milford Senior Center, where she joined the Gospel choir and was part of many performances. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and word search puzzles. Most important to Antoinette was her family. She is survived by her children: David Adams of Milford, CT and Naples, FL, Gail Acampora of Prospect, VA and Mariann Adams-Seaman of East Haven, CT, sons-in-law; Garrett Doering and Brian Seaman, grandchildren, Garrett (Susan) Doering of NY, Monica (Carl) Jackson of VA, Jeffrey Doering of VA , David (Julie) Doering of GA, Edward Acampora of VA and Stacy (Christopher) Gilson of VA, great-grandchildren, Garrett (Kelly) Doering, Kendra, Kelly and Erica Doering of NY, Matthew Rotella of DC, Nicole, Samantha and Christopher Gilson of VA, Katherine, Zachary and Ryan Doering of GA, Hailey Acampora of VA and great-great-grandson, Rory Doering, sister Josephine Montanaro along with many nieces, nephews and cousins and friends who were like family, Jill Mislow and Vincent Maniscalco. Antoinette was predeceased by her daughter; Dawn Doering and son, Arthur Adams, daughter-in-law, Shirley Adams, son-in-law Frank Acampora, sisters; Angeline Dezso, Lucille Palumbo, Sara Kirby, and brothers; Fedele and John Pavia. Friends and family may call on Saturday, November 23rd from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm in The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Funeral Mass will be held following calling hours at 12:30 pm in Saint Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.grgeoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 21, 2019