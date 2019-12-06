|
|
Antoinette M. Bourdeau
Antoinette (Annette) M. Bourdeau, 92, of Trumbull, wife of the late Raymond M. Bourdeau, Sr., died peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport on February 17, 1927, daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Colello) Violante. She was lovingly known to her family and friends as Nette.
Nette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Her happiest times were spent with her loved ones.
She was predeceased by her 8 Violante brothers and sisters, and their spouses; along with 13 Bourdeau brothers and sisters-in-law and their spouses. She was devoted to family, friends and to helping others. She will be remembered for her generous heart and her gentle, loving way of doing for others.
She will be deeply missed and gratefully cherished by her son, Raymond M. Bourdeau and his wife, Diane; her two grandsons, Raymond W. Bourdeau and his wife, Kimberley, and Thomas P. Bourdeau and his wife, Nora; and her six great-grandchildren, William, Patrick, Cecilia, Annette, Jack and Mary; along with many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 9th at 10:30am at St. Andrew Parish, Bridgeport. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday morning at 10:00am.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 7, 2019