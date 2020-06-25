Antoinette Candito
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette "Toni" Candito Walsh
Born October 14, 1933 Died June 12, 2020 Antoinette "Toni" Candito Walsh, 86, of Milford passed away on Friday, June 12th at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on October 14, 1933 to Philip J. and Angeline (Mascendaro) Candito of Bridgeport, CT.
Toni's first job was with the Kennedy Center in Bridgeport. She then became an office manager for Horizon Corporation of Bridgeport, Edward Rogers Investments of Hamden and Nitech, Inc. of New York. She was an avid fan of UCONN Women's Basketball and the New York Mets baseball. She enjoyed cooking and having family gatherings.
Antoinette was one of three children. She is survived by her brother, Jack Candito (Kathy) of Massachusetts and was predeceased by her sister, Maryellen Kurbikoff (George) of California. Toni is survived by her two children: Carolyn L. Walsh of Milford and William P. Walsh (Melissa) of Rhode Island, her grandson: David Walsh of Stratford, and her great-grandson Devin Walsh of Milford. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews who she enjoyed gathering with.
A graveside service is planned at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford on Monday, June 29th at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kennedy Center, 18 Amsterdam Avenue Unit 1A, Bridgeport, CT 06606.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
01:30 PM
St. Michael's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved