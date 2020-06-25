Antoinette "Toni" Candito Walsh

Born October 14, 1933 Died June 12, 2020 Antoinette "Toni" Candito Walsh, 86, of Milford passed away on Friday, June 12th at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on October 14, 1933 to Philip J. and Angeline (Mascendaro) Candito of Bridgeport, CT.

Toni's first job was with the Kennedy Center in Bridgeport. She then became an office manager for Horizon Corporation of Bridgeport, Edward Rogers Investments of Hamden and Nitech, Inc. of New York. She was an avid fan of UCONN Women's Basketball and the New York Mets baseball. She enjoyed cooking and having family gatherings.

Antoinette was one of three children. She is survived by her brother, Jack Candito (Kathy) of Massachusetts and was predeceased by her sister, Maryellen Kurbikoff (George) of California. Toni is survived by her two children: Carolyn L. Walsh of Milford and William P. Walsh (Melissa) of Rhode Island, her grandson: David Walsh of Stratford, and her great-grandson Devin Walsh of Milford. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews who she enjoyed gathering with.

A graveside service is planned at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford on Monday, June 29th at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kennedy Center, 18 Amsterdam Avenue Unit 1A, Bridgeport, CT 06606.



