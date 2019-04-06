Antoinette H. DeCesare

Antoinette H. Clomiro DeCesare, age 95, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. DeCesare. Born in Bridgeport on January 29, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria Quaranta Clomiro. A graduate of Central High School, class of 1941, Antoinette became a bookkeeper for many years. She was a proud former member of the Long Hill Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and was an avid gardener and fan of the UCONN Women's basketball team. Above all else however, her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include two loving sons, Vincent E. DeCesare and his wife Theresa of Oxford and Richard P. DeCesare and his fiancée Liz of Trumbull; a sister-in-law, Lucille Giannini of Bridgeport; three cherished grandchildren, Michael A. DeCesare and his wife Afshan, Nicholas P. DeCesare and his fiancée Rebecca, and Anthony DeCesare and his wife Lyndsay; five adored great-grandchildren, Aleena, Lilah, Mia, Adeline Rae and Everly, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Philip and Gaetano Clomiro and sisters, Helen Sokolowski, Frances Cavaliere and Angeline Bevacqua.

Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals or The . For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.