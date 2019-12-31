|
|
Antoinette Del Prete
Antoinette Melone Del Prete (Mema), 85, of Milford, passed away peacefully at Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on Saturday, Dec. 28th. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, of 66 years.
A few of Antoinette's passions were her 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons, cooking Sunday dinners, and camping with family and friends.
Antoinette is survived by her children, Vincent (Suzanne) Del Prete, Joseph (Linda) Del Prete, Marie Worroll, Donna (Rick) Allen, her grandchildren, Sherri Lynn (Dave) Veilleux, Caitlin (James) Bruni, Michael Del Prete, Christina Del Prete, Jennifer (Dan) Esposito, Rich and Nicole Allen, and great-grandchildren, Vincent and Matthew Bruni. Also survived by her sister, Martha Bartha, and many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers Dominic and Thomas Melone, and sisters, Mary DeMasi and Connie Colandrea.
A memorial mass to celebrate Antoinette's life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4th at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Friends and family may gather at 11 a.m. with a mass following at 12 p.m.
The family would like to give special thanks to the loving and caring staff of the Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the online at , or mail to 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 48, Southington, CT 06489.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 3, 2020